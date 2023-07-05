video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Soldiers experience simulated combat casualty scenario during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training in Midway, Arkansas, July 18, 2023. TCCC training was offered during Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness.TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)