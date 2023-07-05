Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen and Soldiers experience simulated combat casualty scenario

    MIDWAY, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers experience simulated combat casualty scenario during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training in Midway, Arkansas, July 18, 2023. TCCC training was offered during Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness.TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MIDWAY, AR, US 

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

