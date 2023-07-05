U.S. Airmen and Soldiers experience simulated combat casualty scenario during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training in Midway, Arkansas, July 18, 2023. TCCC training was offered during Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness.TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890794
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-ML790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109774122
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MIDWAY, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen and Soldiers experience simulated combat casualty scenario, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT