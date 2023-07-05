U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Omar J. Stoddard, a petroleum system technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the Individual Staff Member 2022 Army Award for Petroleum Excellence Winning Organization during his deployment ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The purpose of the petroleum awards program is to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness by identifying and recognizing excellence in petroleum management and fuel handling to support the warfighter in armistice and contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890793
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-DP764-7351
|Filename:
|DOD_109774102
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Soldier wins Army Award for Petroleum Excellence, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT