Provider Soldier wins Army Award for Petroleum Excellence

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Omar J. Stoddard, a petroleum system technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the Individual Staff Member 2022 Army Award for Petroleum Excellence Winning Organization during his deployment ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The purpose of the petroleum awards program is to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness by identifying and recognizing excellence in petroleum management and fuel handling to support the warfighter in armistice and contingency operations.