Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider Soldier wins Army Award for Petroleum Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Omar J. Stoddard, a petroleum system technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the Individual Staff Member 2022 Army Award for Petroleum Excellence Winning Organization during his deployment ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14, 2023. The purpose of the petroleum awards program is to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness by identifying and recognizing excellence in petroleum management and fuel handling to support the warfighter in armistice and contingency operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890793
    VIRIN: 230714-A-DP764-7351
    Filename: DOD_109774102
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldier wins Army Award for Petroleum Excellence, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSSB DSTB Providers Dogface

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT