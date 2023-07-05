AMLO and EAGLEs

U.S. Air Force AMLOs and EAGLEs ensure cargo delivery in a rapid and safe manner during Mobility Guardian 23, across the Indo-Pacific theater, July 5-21. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890787
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-LD599-6190
|Filename:
|DOD_109774033
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
