    AMLO and EAGLEs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force AMLOs and EAGLEs ensure cargo delivery in a rapid and safe manner during Mobility Guardian 23, across the Indo-Pacific theater, July 5-21. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890787
    VIRIN: 230719-F-LD599-6190
    Filename: DOD_109774033
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

