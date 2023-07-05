Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oscar Mayer Frankmobile Visits McConnell Air Force Base

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile stopped by McConnell Air Force Base to visit service members, civilians and families. The mobile, and its team, are on a tour across multiple states in the U.S. and made a stop on base for a few hours to give out weiner-whistles and other hot-dog related prizes.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890786
    VIRIN: 230719-F-FM899-5782
    Filename: DOD_109774025
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    This work, Oscar Mayer Frankmobile Visits McConnell Air Force Base, by Amn William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell AFB
    Oscar Mayer
    Frankmobile

