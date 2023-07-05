Oscar Mayer Frankmobile Visits McConnell Air Force Base

The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile stopped by McConnell Air Force Base to visit service members, civilians and families. The mobile, and its team, are on a tour across multiple states in the U.S. and made a stop on base for a few hours to give out weiner-whistles and other hot-dog related prizes.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890786
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-FM899-5782
|Filename:
|DOD_109774025
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
