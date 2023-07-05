Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXIV MDSU 2 and Colombian Navy dive operations

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 (MDSU-2) and Colombian Navy divers hold diving operations off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia during UNITAS LXIV, July. 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890770
    VIRIN: 230714-N-RL456-1097
    Filename: DOD_109773795
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 

    TAGS

    Divers
    MDSU 2
    Partner Nations
    UNITAS
    EODGRU 2
    UNITAS LXIV

