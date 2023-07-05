UNITAS LXIV MDSU 2 and Colombian Navy dive operations

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 (MDSU-2) and Colombian Navy divers hold diving operations off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia during UNITAS LXIV, July. 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890770
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-RL456-1097
|Filename:
|DOD_109773795
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
