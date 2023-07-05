The 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is preparing to close down and transfer personnel, equipment and F-22 Raptors currently assigned to Tyndall AFB over to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. This move is in preparation for the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall to transition to the F-35A Lightning II.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 14:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890763
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-MG692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109773673
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 43rd FGS sunsetting; closing doors and new beginnings, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
