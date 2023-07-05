43rd FGS sunsetting; closing doors and new beginnings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890763" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is preparing to close down and transfer personnel, equipment and F-22 Raptors currently assigned to Tyndall AFB over to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. This move is in preparation for the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall to transition to the F-35A Lightning II.