    43rd FGS sunsetting; closing doors and new beginnings

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is preparing to close down and transfer personnel, equipment and F-22 Raptors currently assigned to Tyndall AFB over to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. This move is in preparation for the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall to transition to the F-35A Lightning II.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890763
    VIRIN: 230718-F-MG692-1001
    Filename: DOD_109773673
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, 43rd FGS sunsetting; closing doors and new beginnings, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    F-35
    Eglin AFB
    325 FW
    43rd FGS

