Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - Pvt. 1st Class Corwyn Goode

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Why I Serve - Pvt. 1st Class Corwyn Goode from Buffalo, New York talks about changing careers from dentistry to 14H - Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890762
    VIRIN: 230718-O-ZY123-8183
    Filename: DOD_109773604
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - Pvt. 1st Class Corwyn Goode, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire #AirDefense #AirDefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT