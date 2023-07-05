Why I Serve - Pvt. 1st Class Corwyn Goode from Buffalo, New York talks about changing careers from dentistry to 14H - Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890762
|VIRIN:
|230718-O-ZY123-8183
|Filename:
|DOD_109773604
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Pvt. 1st Class Corwyn Goode, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
