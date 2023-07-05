Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers and Sailors learn Entomology at METC

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Army and Navy students in the Medical Education and Training Campus Preventive Medicine program examine insects and learn about their relationship to humans, the environment, and other organisms in the entomology laboratory at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 13, 2023. As part of their training, students are prepared to perform various entomological functions in support of insect and rodent control programs. Graduates are certified in DoD Pesticide Application through the Armed Forces Pest Management Board. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

