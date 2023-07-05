Soldiers and Sailors learn Entomology at METC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army and Navy students in the Medical Education and Training Campus Preventive Medicine program examine insects and learn about their relationship to humans, the environment, and other organisms in the entomology laboratory at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 13, 2023. As part of their training, students are prepared to perform various entomological functions in support of insect and rodent control programs. Graduates are certified in DoD Pesticide Application through the Armed Forces Pest Management Board. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)