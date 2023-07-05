Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee Airmen Monument Dedication - B-ROLL PACKAGE

    CAMPOMARINO, ITALY

    07.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Fighter Wing and the Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee gathered with the local community of Campomarino and Ramitelli, Italy for a monument dedication at Piazza Madonna Grande in Campomarino, Italy, July 16, 2023. The monument was dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen who serviced as part of the 332nd Fighter Group during World War II. (U.S. Air Force B-roll Package by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: CAMPOMARINO, IT 

    Ceremony
    31st Fighter Wing
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Monument
    332nd Fighter Group
    Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee

