Tuskegee Airmen Monument Dedication - B-ROLL PACKAGE

Members of the 31st Fighter Wing and the Aviano Tuskegee Airmen Committee gathered with the local community of Campomarino and Ramitelli, Italy for a monument dedication at Piazza Madonna Grande in Campomarino, Italy, July 16, 2023. The monument was dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen who serviced as part of the 332nd Fighter Group during World War II. (U.S. Air Force B-roll Package by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890747
|VIRIN:
|230716-F-QR554-2447
|Filename:
|DOD_109773342
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|CAMPOMARINO, IT
