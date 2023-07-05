12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron Fini Flight

The 12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron participated in its last operational sortie on July 12, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The 12th ACCS have flown the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft for 27 years, and have relayed real time troop and aircraft movements in theatre to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)
|07.12.2023
|07.19.2023 13:02
|Package
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
