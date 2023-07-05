12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron participated in its last operational sortie on July 12, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The 12th ACCS have flown the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft for 27 years, and have relayed real time troop and aircraft movements in theatre to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)