    12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron Fini Flight

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron participated in its last operational sortie on July 12, 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The 12th ACCS have flown the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft for 27 years, and have relayed real time troop and aircraft movements in theatre to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890745
    VIRIN: 230712-O-HK415-2132
    Filename: DOD_109773280
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Airborne Combat and Control Squadron Fini Flight, by Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSTARS
    Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System
    12th Airborne Combat and Control
    461st Airborne Combat and Control Wing

