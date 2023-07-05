Around the Expeditionary Center, Advisors Edge

Training is the key to mission success. On this installment of Around the Expeditionary Center, we see the training Air Advisors undergo to support expeditionary warfare.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890742
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-MA925-9754
|Filename:
|DOD_109773240
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
