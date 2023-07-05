U.S. Army Central conducted a test of the CARPE Dronvm application at McEntire Joint National Guard Base and Poinsett Range July 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890741
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-RJ696-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109773239
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Tests, by SFC Michael Behlin and SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
