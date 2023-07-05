Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Tests

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin and Sgt. Amber Cobena

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central conducted a test of the CARPE Dronvm application at McEntire Joint National Guard Base and Poinsett Range July 18, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890741
    VIRIN: 230718-A-RJ696-1003
    Filename: DOD_109773239
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Tests, by SFC Michael Behlin and SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Drone
    Innovation
    Military Testing
    Carpe Dronvm
    Task Force 39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT