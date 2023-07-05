Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foundation: Episode 2 Anchored

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chaplain Kenneth Johnson has a fireside talk with MSgt Trevor McClelland and Mrs Sarah McCLelland about their resilience foundations

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 10:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 890735
    VIRIN: 230717-F-JY552-1002
    Filename: DOD_109773139
    Length: 00:17:00
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Resilience
    AFROTC
    Air University
    AU
    Holm Center

