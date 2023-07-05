video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights - Joint Forces members leveraged developmental tech to plan, execute, and assess the mock chemical threat; performed self-decon and patient-decon; collected samples for further analysis and confirmation.



******Background info:



Lane 1 scenario - Chemical facility threat assessment and reconnaissance



Intelligence reports identified a possible CWA Research and Development Facility located at the Romulus University Synthetic Chemical Laboratory. A CBRN Hazard Assessment and Chemical Reconnaissance was directed. Warfighters leveraged developmental technologies to plan and execute their mission, assess and understand the threat, and perform decontamination of themselves as well as an injured, contaminated person found inside the lab. The presence of Nerve agent was detected, and samples were collected for further analysis and confirmation.