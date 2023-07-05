Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights - Joint Forces members leveraged developmental tech to plan, execute, and assess the mock chemical threat; performed self-decon and patient-decon; collected samples for further analysis and confirmation.
******Background info:
Lane 1 scenario - Chemical facility threat assessment and reconnaissance
Intelligence reports identified a possible CWA Research and Development Facility located at the Romulus University Synthetic Chemical Laboratory. A CBRN Hazard Assessment and Chemical Reconnaissance was directed. Warfighters leveraged developmental technologies to plan and execute their mission, assess and understand the threat, and perform decontamination of themselves as well as an injured, contaminated person found inside the lab. The presence of Nerve agent was detected, and samples were collected for further analysis and confirmation.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890732
|VIRIN:
|230717-D-BA011-5375
|Filename:
|DOD_109773088
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
