Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights - Joint Forces members leveraged developmental tech to plan, execute, and assess the mock chemical threat; performed self-decon and patient-decon; collected samples for further analysis and confirmation.

    ******Background info:

    Lane 1 scenario - Chemical facility threat assessment and reconnaissance

    Intelligence reports identified a possible CWA Research and Development Facility located at the Romulus University Synthetic Chemical Laboratory. A CBRN Hazard Assessment and Chemical Reconnaissance was directed. Warfighters leveraged developmental technologies to plan and execute their mission, assess and understand the threat, and perform decontamination of themselves as well as an injured, contaminated person found inside the lab. The presence of Nerve agent was detected, and samples were collected for further analysis and confirmation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890732
    VIRIN: 230717-D-BA011-5375
    Filename: DOD_109773088
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 1 Scenario highlights, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Tenacious Dragon 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT