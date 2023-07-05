Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL PACKAGE: Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication in Campomarino Italy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    CAMPOMARINO, Italy — A monument dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group was unveiled this week as the town paid tribute to them and to its own crucial contribution in World War II.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890721
    VIRIN: 230716-N-NO067-1001
    Filename: DOD_109772976
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL PACKAGE: Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication in Campomarino Italy, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Tuskegee Airmen
    weeklyvideos
    Campomarino

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT