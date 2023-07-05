BROLL PACKAGE: Tuskegee Airmen Monument dedication in Campomarino Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMPOMARINO, Italy — A monument dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group was unveiled this week as the town paid tribute to them and to its own crucial contribution in World War II.

(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)