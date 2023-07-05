NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander of Navy Region Japan, and Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, oncoming commanding officer of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speak at the change of command ceremony onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 03:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890710
|VIRIN:
|230719-N-ET484-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109772593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
