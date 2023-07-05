Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander of Navy Region Japan, and Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, oncoming commanding officer of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speak at the change of command ceremony onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 03:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890710
    VIRIN: 230719-N-ET484-1001
    Filename: DOD_109772593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Change of Command
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFN Diego Garcia

