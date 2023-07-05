U.S. Marines with 6th and 8th Communication Battalions, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and ally forces participate in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2023. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect interoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)
|06.19.2023
Date Posted: 07.19.2023
Category: Video Productions
|Location:
|PL
