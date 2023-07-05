UNITAS 2023: Squad Competions

U.S. Marines with 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations at UNITAS LXIV participate in Squad Competitions, the culminating event before participating in a multi-national amphibious landing, aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 16, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|07.16.2023
|07.19.2023 07:33
|B-Roll
|890706
|230716-M-QJ964-2001
|DOD_109772306
|00:03:52
|COVENAS, CO
|3
|3
