    UNITAS 2023: Squad Competions

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations at UNITAS LXIV participate in Squad Competitions, the culminating event before participating in a multi-national amphibious landing, aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 16, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890706
    VIRIN: 230716-M-QJ964-2001
    Filename: DOD_109772306
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: COVENAS, CO 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Squad Competions, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    PROMESA DURADERA
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

