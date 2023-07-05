Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, and Defense Logistics Agency Energy personnel begin surge tank draining operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890705
    VIRIN: 230717-A-ME245-1150
    Filename: DOD_109772259
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining, by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    RHBFSF
    surge tanks

