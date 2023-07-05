JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, and Defense Logistics Agency Energy personnel begin surge tank draining operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)