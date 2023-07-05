UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations of UNITAS LXIV participate in marksmanship training aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)