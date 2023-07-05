Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range

    COLOMBIA

    07.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations of UNITAS LXIV participate in marksmanship training aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    PROMESA DURADERA
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

