U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations of UNITAS LXIV participate in marksmanship training aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890700
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-QJ964-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109772198
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT