Air Force Reservists Support Resolute Sentinel 23

U.S. Citizen Airmen assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, conduct airlift operations in a C-130H Hercules aircraft alongside an Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, July 17, 2023, Peru. Reserve Citizen Airmen are vital to our Nation’s overall military success to defend our homeland against peer and near-peer threats and to help ensure our partner nations’ militaries have United States’ support when they need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)