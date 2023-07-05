Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reservists Support Resolute Sentinel 23

    TALARA, PERU

    07.17.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Citizen Airmen assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, conduct airlift operations in a C-130H Hercules aircraft alongside an Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, July 17, 2023, Peru. Reserve Citizen Airmen are vital to our Nation’s overall military success to defend our homeland against peer and near-peer threats and to help ensure our partner nations’ militaries have United States’ support when they need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890695
    VIRIN: 230717-F-IZ285-5000
    Filename: DOD_109772127
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: TALARA, PE 

