U.S. Citizen Airmen assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, conduct airlift operations in a C-130H Hercules aircraft alongside an Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, July 17, 2023, Peru. Reserve Citizen Airmen are vital to our Nation’s overall military success to defend our homeland against peer and near-peer threats and to help ensure our partner nations’ militaries have United States’ support when they need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890695
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-IZ285-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_109772127
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|TALARA, PE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air Force Reservists Support Resolute Sentinel 23, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
