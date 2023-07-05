America's First Corps and The Australian Army Band Practice

America’s I Corps Band and Australian Army Band practice together for the first time before their joint performances during exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 18, 2023. The two bands will take the stage together for multiple performances during TS23 and will use music to bring together members of each country participating. Occurring every two years, TS23 reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with like-minded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Derick Fennell)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 23:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890693
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-CD354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109772046
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
