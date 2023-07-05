USO Sasebo's "We've Hit the Jackpot!" Volunteer Appreciation Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USO Sasebo hosts a volunteer appreciation event to give thanks to their volunteers, and all that they do to support the USO and the CFAS community. The United Services Organization strengthens America’s military service members and their families by keeping them connected to community and country through events and service centers. (U.S. Navy caption by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zack Thomas)