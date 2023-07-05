Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Sasebo's "We've Hit the Jackpot!" Volunteer Appreciation Event

    JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    The USO Sasebo hosts a volunteer appreciation event to give thanks to their volunteers, and all that they do to support the USO and the CFAS community. The United Services Organization strengthens America’s military service members and their families by keeping them connected to community and country through events and service centers. (U.S. Navy caption by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zack Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890690
    VIRIN: 230714-N-CZ009-5122
    Filename: DOD_109771955
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Sasebo's "We've Hit the Jackpot!" Volunteer Appreciation Event, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Sasebo
    #USO
    #CFAS
    #Community

