The USO Sasebo hosts a volunteer appreciation event to give thanks to their volunteers, and all that they do to support the USO and the CFAS community. The United Services Organization strengthens America’s military service members and their families by keeping them connected to community and country through events and service centers. (U.S. Navy caption by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zack Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 22:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890690
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-CZ009-5122
|Filename:
|DOD_109771955
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Sasebo's "We've Hit the Jackpot!" Volunteer Appreciation Event, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT