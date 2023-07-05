Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Tyrone Osborne Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Tyrone Osborne, combat systems officer assigned to the 37th Squadron, talks about his upcoming mission, thoughts on Mobility Guardian 23 and the role he and his unit have in it at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 14, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)