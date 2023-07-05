Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 Coalition Airdrop

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The Aircrew of a Royal Canadian Air Force C130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 436th Transportation Squadron participates in a coalition airdrop over Tinian during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Canada
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

