2023 Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission Video

More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training medical mission.



Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, is a Department of Defense joint-service program which allows service members to ply and hone their skills in healthcare, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to increase deployment readiness.



Service members provided no-cost medical services to northwest Arkansas residents.



Drone footage provided by Senior Master Sergeant Ted Daigle, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office

Lower-thirds graphics provided by Senior Airman Kate Bragg, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office