    2023 Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission Video

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training medical mission.

    Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, is a Department of Defense joint-service program which allows service members to ply and hone their skills in healthcare, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to increase deployment readiness.

    Service members provided no-cost medical services to northwest Arkansas residents.

    Drone footage provided by Senior Master Sergeant Ted Daigle, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office
    Lower-thirds graphics provided by Senior Airman Kate Bragg, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890679
    VIRIN: 230716-Z-KI557-3001
    Filename: DOD_109771698
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 

