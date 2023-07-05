More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training medical mission.
Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, is a Department of Defense joint-service program which allows service members to ply and hone their skills in healthcare, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to increase deployment readiness.
Service members provided no-cost medical services to northwest Arkansas residents.
Drone footage provided by Senior Master Sergeant Ted Daigle, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office
Lower-thirds graphics provided by Senior Airman Kate Bragg, 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890679
|VIRIN:
|230716-Z-KI557-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109771698
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|YELLVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission Video, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT