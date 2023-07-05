The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office conducted a Building Strong and Ready Teams event, during the headquarter's battle assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 17:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890677
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109771675
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT