Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event

The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office conducted a Building Strong and Ready Teams event, during the headquarter's battle assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)