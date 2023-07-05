Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office conducted a Building Strong and Ready Teams event, during the headquarter's battle assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:34
    Length: 00:01:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    BSRT

