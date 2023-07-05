Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conquer the Challenge | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in the confidence course at Fort Knox, Ky., July 13, 2023. This exercise prepares Cadets with tactical skills that they will use during the rest of CST.

    Produced by Lanie Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890676
    VIRIN: 230713-O-MN346-6106
    PIN: 230713
    Filename: DOD_109771674
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conquer the Challenge | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadet

    TAGS

    CST
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    Advanced Camp

