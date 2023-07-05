Conquer the Challenge | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in the confidence course at Fort Knox, Ky., July 13, 2023. This exercise prepares Cadets with tactical skills that they will use during the rest of CST.



Produced by Lanie Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office



