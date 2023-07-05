Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130J Aircrew conducts Search and Rescue Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The Aircrew of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, assist in a multi-national search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific Region, July 18, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890675
    VIRIN: 230718-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_109771672
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Aircrew conducts Search and Rescue Training, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    61st Airlift Squadron
    AMC
    C-130
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT