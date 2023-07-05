The Aircrew of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, assist in a multi-national search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific Region, July 18, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890675
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109771672
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, C-130J Aircrew conducts Search and Rescue Training, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
