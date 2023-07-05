C-130J Aircrew conducts Search and Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Aircrew of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, assist in a multi-national search and rescue training mission in support of Mobility Guardian 23 in the Indo-Pacific Region, July 18, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)