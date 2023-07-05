412th Test Wing Glider Orientation Program takes off for inaugural flight

A group of 412th Test Wing engineers became the first group to take part in the Wing’s Glider Orientation Program after their inaugural flight from Mountain Valley Airport, Tehachapi, June 22. The program is designed to better integrate and immerse newer engineers into the Edwards Air Force Base flight test mission. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
