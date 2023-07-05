412th Test Wing Glider Orientation Program takes off for inaugural flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of 412th Test Wing engineers became the first group to take part in the Wing’s Glider Orientation Program after their inaugural flight from Mountain Valley Airport, Tehachapi, June 22. The program is designed to better integrate and immerse newer engineers into the Edwards Air Force Base flight test mission. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)