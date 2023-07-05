Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing Glider Orientation Program takes off for inaugural flight

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A group of 412th Test Wing engineers became the first group to take part in the Wing’s Glider Orientation Program after their inaugural flight from Mountain Valley Airport, Tehachapi, June 22. The program is designed to better integrate and immerse newer engineers into the Edwards Air Force Base flight test mission. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 16:29
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Glider Orientation Program

