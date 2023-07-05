Readiness redefined

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen talk about their readiness to perform the mission in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility during Mobility Guardian 23, across the Indo-Pacific AOR, July 5-21, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890663
    VIRIN: 230718-F-LD599-8153
    Filename: DOD_109771332
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

