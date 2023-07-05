Readiness redefined

U.S. Air Force Airmen talk about their readiness to perform the mission in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility during Mobility Guardian 23, across the Indo-Pacific AOR, July 5-21, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890663
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-LD599-8153
|Filename:
|DOD_109771332
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT