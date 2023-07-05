Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC leadership congratulates OAY winner

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, video call Senior Airman Jacob Tawasha to congratulate him on his selection as one of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 15:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 890660
    VIRIN: 230718-F-AY392-1001
    Filename: DOD_109771222
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    Healy
    AFRC
    Nunez
    12 OAY
    Tawasha

