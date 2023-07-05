Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, video call Senior Airman Jacob Tawasha to congratulate him on his selection as one of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 15:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890660
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-AY392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109771222
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC leadership congratulates OAY winner, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
