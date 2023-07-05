AFRC leadership congratulates OAY winner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, video call Senior Airman Jacob Tawasha to congratulate him on his selection as one of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.