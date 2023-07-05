DoD artificial intelligence agents successfully pilot fighter jet

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The X-62A Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft, or VISTA, takes off and flies over Palmdale, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022. A joint Department of Defense team executed 12 artificial intelligence, or AI, flight tests in which AI agents piloted the X-62A VISTA to perform advanced fighter maneuvers at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1-16, 2022. (Video courtesy of U.S. Air Force)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890656
    VIRIN: 220826-F-TW412-2177
    Filename: DOD_109771135
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    TAGS

    edwards air force base
    vista
    flight test
    AI
    412th Test Wing
    X-62

