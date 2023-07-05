The X-62A Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft, or VISTA, takes off and flies over Palmdale, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022. A joint Department of Defense team executed 12 artificial intelligence, or AI, flight tests in which AI agents piloted the X-62A VISTA to perform advanced fighter maneuvers at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1-16, 2022. (Video courtesy of U.S. Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890656
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-TW412-2177
|Filename:
|DOD_109771135
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DoD artificial intelligence agents successfully pilot fighter jet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT