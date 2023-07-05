Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What the Heck is going on with Individual Weapons Qualification?

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Sgt. Reece Heck talks with the Oklahoma Army National Guard's Small Arms Teams member Sgt. Brian Stuart about the newly updated Individual Weapons Qualification, focusing primarily on the Table VI "Qualification" portion. Stuart walks Heck through each position and includes tips and tricks for Soldiers qualifying.

    The OKARNG's Small Arms Team trains units in all things weapons, including M4, pistols, snipers and more. If your Oklahoma Army National Guard unit is interested in training, contact Sgt. Brian Stuart at brian.j.stuart10.mil@army.mil.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 15:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 890650
    VIRIN: 230718-A-NK138-8155
    Filename: DOD_109771054
    Length: 00:09:54
    Location: OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What the Heck is going on with Individual Weapons Qualification?, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    Army Rifle Qualification

