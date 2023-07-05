What the Heck is going on with Individual Weapons Qualification?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Reece Heck talks with the Oklahoma Army National Guard's Small Arms Teams member Sgt. Brian Stuart about the newly updated Individual Weapons Qualification, focusing primarily on the Table VI "Qualification" portion. Stuart walks Heck through each position and includes tips and tricks for Soldiers qualifying.



The OKARNG's Small Arms Team trains units in all things weapons, including M4, pistols, snipers and more. If your Oklahoma Army National Guard unit is interested in training, contact Sgt. Brian Stuart at brian.j.stuart10.mil@army.mil.