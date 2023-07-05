What the Heck is going on with Individual Weapons Qualification?

Sgt. Reece Heck talks with the Oklahoma Army National Guard's Small Arms Teams member Sgt. Brian Stuart about the newly updated Individual Weapons Qualification, focusing primarily on the Table VI "Qualification" portion. Stuart walks Heck through each position and includes tips and tricks for Soldiers qualifying.
The OKARNG's Small Arms Team trains units in all things weapons, including M4, pistols, snipers and more. If your Oklahoma Army National Guard unit is interested in training, contact Sgt. Brian Stuart at brian.j.stuart10.mil@army.mil.
|07.18.2023
|07.18.2023 15:54
|Series
|890650
|230718-A-NK138-8155
|DOD_109771054
|00:09:54
|OK, US
|1
|1
