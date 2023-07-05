Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the news media on a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 14:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890648
|Filename:
|DOD_109770940
|Length:
|00:30:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Austin, Milley Hold Press Conference on Ukraine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT