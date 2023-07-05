Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890646
|VIRIN:
|230706-G-G2014-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_109770924
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT