    Lt. Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890646
    VIRIN: 230706-G-G2014-7002
    Filename: DOD_109770924
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    United States Coast Guard
    Joseph Blinsky
    Michael Day
    Caitlin Piker

