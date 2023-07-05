Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters unloaded from C-5 Galaxy Timelapse

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters are unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, in support of the Marine Rotational Force Darwin and Exercise Talisman Saber. Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 personnel received the aircraft and assisted in the unloading. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890645
    VIRIN: 230713-F-CJ658-5001
    Filename: DOD_109770901
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters unloaded from C-5 Galaxy Timelapse, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    RAAF
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

