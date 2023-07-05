U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters unloaded from C-5 Galaxy Timelapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters are unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, in support of the Marine Rotational Force Darwin and Exercise Talisman Saber. Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 personnel received the aircraft and assisted in the unloading. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)