U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters are unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, in support of the Marine Rotational Force Darwin and Exercise Talisman Saber. Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 personnel received the aircraft and assisted in the unloading. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890645
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-CJ658-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770901
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters unloaded from C-5 Galaxy Timelapse, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT