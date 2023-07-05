Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard's State Partnership Program Marks 30 Years

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program has forged lasting partnerships with nations across the globe for 30 years while helping to build U.S. and partner capabilities to meet 21st-century security challenges.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:31
    Location: US

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    SPP30

