    National Guard celebrates State Partnership Program's 30th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The State Partnership Program began 30 years ago after the breakup of the Soviet Union to help countries emerging from behind the Iron Curtain. It now pairs 100 nations with National Guards from every state and U.S. territories to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890642
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109770876
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    SPP30

