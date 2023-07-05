National Guard celebrates State Partnership Program's 30th Anniversary

The State Partnership Program began 30 years ago after the breakup of the Soviet Union to help countries emerging from behind the Iron Curtain. It now pairs 100 nations with National Guards from every state and U.S. territories to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests.
