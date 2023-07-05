A Fairchild KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a McConnell KC-46 Pegasus
during Mobility Guardian over Australia, July 14, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890641
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-VH373-1112
|Filename:
|DOD_109770874
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 KC-135 Stratotanker refuels KC-46 pegasus, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
