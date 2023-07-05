Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky remarks - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky, the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. During the ceremony, Lt. Caitlin Piker relieved Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of Joseph Gerczak. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890639
    VIRIN: 230706-G-G2014-7001
    Filename: DOD_109770862
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Change of Command Ceremony
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    United States Coast Guard
    Joseph Blinsky

