Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky, the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. During the ceremony, Lt. Caitlin Piker relieved Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the Commanding Officer of Joseph Gerczak. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890639
|VIRIN:
|230706-G-G2014-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770862
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Blinsky remarks - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
