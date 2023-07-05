Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. C-17 Globemaster III Arrives in Australia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    An U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia in support of Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890638
    VIRIN: 230710-F-TG928-5001
    Filename: DOD_109770816
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. C-17 Globemaster III Arrives in Australia, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    RAAF
    AMC
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT