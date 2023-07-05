U.S. C-17 Globemaster III Arrives in Australia

An U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia in support of Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890638
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-TG928-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770816
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
