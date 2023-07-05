U.S. C-17 Globemaster III Arrives in Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia in support of Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)