Captain Kenneth Froberg relieves Captain Kertreck Brooks as commanding officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC) during the RTC Great Lakes Change of Command Ceremony, July 18, 2023, at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890637
|Filename:
|DOD_109770800
|Length:
|01:19:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruit Training Command Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT