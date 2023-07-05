Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Captain Kenneth Froberg relieves Captain Kertreck Brooks as commanding officer of Recruit Training Command (RTC) during the RTC Great Lakes Change of Command Ceremony, July 18, 2023, at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Location: US

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Recruit Training Command
    Change of Command
    Recruit Training Command Change of Command Ceremony

