Staff Sgt. Christopher McClemens, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment - Instructor - 14H - Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890631
|VIRIN:
|230718-O-ZY123-6708
|Filename:
|DOD_109770660
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Christopher McClemens - Instructor - 14H - Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT