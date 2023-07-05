Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If you need to talk

    WASHINGTON DC, WARNER ROBINS GA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    AF Reservist SMSgt Christina Nelson shares her story about seeking help while dealing with depression. Her video encourages others to talk with someone before they do anything to harm themselves.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023
    Category: PSA
    WASHINGTON DC, WARNER ROBINS GA, GA, US

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Manuel Smith
    Suicide Awareness
    Air Force Reserve Command
    SMSgt Christina Nelson

