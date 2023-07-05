If you need to talk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AF Reservist SMSgt Christina Nelson shares her story about seeking help while dealing with depression. Her video encourages others to talk with someone before they do anything to harm themselves.