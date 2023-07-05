Corps Connection Season3 Episode 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month's edition of Corps Connection we travel to Europe with the Chief of Engineers as he checks in with Soldiers who participated in Exercise SABER-GUARDIAN.



We also take you to the Pacific Ocean where USACE Employees are assisting citizens in Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar.



The Galveston District is keeping local citizens and stakeholders in the loop as they hold a public meeting concerning an environmental impact statement for the Matagorda Ship Channel.



Lastly, Philadelphia District worked to reduce the risk of coastal storm damage to five Delaware communities.