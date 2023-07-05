Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Season3 Episode 10

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month's edition of Corps Connection we travel to Europe with the Chief of Engineers as he checks in with Soldiers who participated in Exercise SABER-GUARDIAN.

    We also take you to the Pacific Ocean where USACE Employees are assisting citizens in Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar.

    The Galveston District is keeping local citizens and stakeholders in the loop as they hold a public meeting concerning an environmental impact statement for the Matagorda Ship Channel.

    Lastly, Philadelphia District worked to reduce the risk of coastal storm damage to five Delaware communities.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 890614
    VIRIN: 230714-A-OI229-1476
    Filename: DOD_109770152
    Length: 00:11:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Corps Connection Season3 Episode 10, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Civil Works
    Military Mission
    storm damage reduction

