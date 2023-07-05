U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow takes command of the 100th Air Refueling Wing at a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2023. Col. Jacobus, relinquished command of the 100th ARW to Col. Ryan Garlow.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890613
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-KF921-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109770143
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RAF Mildenhall change of command 2023 B-Roll, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
