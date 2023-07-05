Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Provides Opening Remarks at Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides the opening remarks virtually at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890612
    Filename: DOD_109770138
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

