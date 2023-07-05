U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Battalion Landing Team 4 fast-rope from a CH-53E Super Stallion and an MV-22 Osprey both attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, July 12, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890607
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770050
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3d LCT conducts fast-roping drills with PMC during MASA 23, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
