    3d LCT conducts fast-roping drills with PMC during MASA 23

    NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PHILIPPINES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Battalion Landing Team 4 fast-rope from a CH-53E Super Stallion and an MV-22 Osprey both attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, July 12, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts fast-roping drills with PMC during MASA 23, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    Forward Presence
    MASA
    MLR
    Fight Now

