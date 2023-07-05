Liberty Wing Airmen discuss the new capabilities of Futures Flight at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 17, 2023. Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing come together under Futures Flight where they repair and invent innovative products for mission readiness to include a communications splitter for the F-35A Lighting II.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890606
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-UJ371-9641
|Filename:
|DOD_109770046
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Futures Flight, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
