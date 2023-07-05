Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Futures Flight

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Liberty Wing Airmen discuss the new capabilities of Futures Flight at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 17, 2023. Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing come together under Futures Flight where they repair and invent innovative products for mission readiness to include a communications splitter for the F-35A Lighting II.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890606
    VIRIN: 230717-F-UJ371-9641
    Filename: DOD_109770046
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SFK, GB

    This work, Liberty Wing Futures Flight, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    F-35
    48FW
    Futures Flight

