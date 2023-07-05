Liberty Wing Futures Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Liberty Wing Airmen discuss the new capabilities of Futures Flight at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 17, 2023. Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing come together under Futures Flight where they repair and invent innovative products for mission readiness to include a communications splitter for the F-35A Lighting II.